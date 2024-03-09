Penn State hosts Young and Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 8-11 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30…

Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 8-11 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Penn State after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland’s 83-78 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions are 11-4 in home games. Penn State scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Terrapins are 7-12 in Big Ten play. Maryland averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Penn State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Maryland allows. Maryland’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Penn State has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 8.1 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Julian Reese is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Terrapins. Young is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.