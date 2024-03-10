Penn State hosts Maryland following Young’s 22-point showing

Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 8-11 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30…

Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 8-11 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Penn State after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland’s 83-78 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 11-4 in home games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Terrapins have gone 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is the best team in the Big Ten allowing just 65.0 points per game while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Penn State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Maryland averages 69.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 74.5 Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

