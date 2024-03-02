Live Radio
Pember’s 25 help UNC Asheville knock off Radford 71-62

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 5:05 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Drew Pember’s 25 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Radford 71-62 on Saturday.

Pember added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-11, 12-4 Big South Conference). Fletcher Abee shot 8 for 18, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Toyaz Solomon had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Josiah Harris finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Highlanders (15-16, 5-11). Chandler Turner added 13 points and seven rebounds for Radford. In addition, Kenyon Giles had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

