Pegues leads Furman against Mercer

Mercer Bears (14-16, 7-10 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-14, 10-7 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the Mercer Bears after JP Pegues scored 35 points in Furman’s 85-77 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins have gone 12-2 at home. Furman ranks ninth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Bears are 7-10 in SoCon play. Mercer ranks ninth in the SoCon with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 4.7.

Furman scores 79.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 71.7 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jake Davis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. McCreary is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

