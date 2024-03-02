Pearson and Ball State host Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-14, 6-9 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 7-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-14, 6-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 25 points in Ball State’s 79-71 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals have gone 8-6 at home. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Jalin Anderson averaging 4.5.

The Broncos are 7-8 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ball State averages 73.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 74.3 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 71.2 points per game, 0.7 more than the 70.5 Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Basheer Jihad is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Anthony Crump is averaging 5.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

