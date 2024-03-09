Patterson’s 27 lead Charlotte past East Carolina 82-72

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 27 points as Charlotte beat East Carolina 82-72 on Saturday night. Patterson also…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 27 points as Charlotte beat East Carolina 82-72 on Saturday night.

Patterson also had four steals for the 49ers (19-11, 13-5 American Athletic Conference). Nik Graves shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 20 points. Igor Milicic Jr. had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

RJ Felton finished with 28 points for the Pirates (14-17, 7-11). Brandon Johnson added 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for East Carolina. Cam Hayes had 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.