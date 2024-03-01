Patterson leads Charlotte against No. 25 South Florida after 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (21-5, 14-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-10, 11-4 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (21-5, 14-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-10, 11-4 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the No. 25 South Florida Bulls after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 69-67 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The 49ers are 12-1 on their home court. Charlotte has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 14-1 in conference play. South Florida averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Patterson is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Selton Miguel is averaging 15 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.