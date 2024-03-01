Patterson and Sacramento State host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts the Portland State Vikings after Austin Patterson scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 66-63 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets are 5-7 on their home court. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Duncan Powell leads the Hornets with 7.0 boards.

The Vikings have gone 7-9 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 72.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.2 Sacramento State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Patterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Ismail Habib is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings. Kaelen Allen is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.