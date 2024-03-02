Pacific visits Oladokun and San Diego

Pacific Tigers (6-24, 0-15 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-14, 6-9 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-24, 0-15 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-14, 6-9 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Pacific Tigers after Jimmy Oladokun Jr. scored 20 points in San Diego’s 96-62 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Toreros have gone 11-6 in home games. San Diego is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-15 in WCC play. Pacific averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3-11 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Diego is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is averaging 15.3 points for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Donovan Williams is scoring 9.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Cam Denson is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.