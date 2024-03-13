Otieno’s 19 lead Quinnipiac over Canisius 76-52 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Otieno had 19 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-52 victory against Canisius on Wednesday night in…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Otieno had 19 points in Quinnipiac’s 76-52 victory against Canisius on Wednesday night in a quarterfinal of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Quinnipiac, the top seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday against either Rider or St. Peter’s. The Broncs and Peacocks meet on Thursday.

Otieno also added 12 rebounds for the Bobcats (24-8). Matt Balanc shot 5 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Amarri Tice had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

The Golden Griffins (14-18) were led in scoring by Tre Dinkins, who finished with 17 points and two blocks. Devean Williams added 13 points and two steals for Canisius. Youri Fritz had seven points, two steals and three blocks.

Quinnipiac took the lead with 5:37 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Otieno racking up 10 points. Quinnipiac pulled away with an 18-1 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Canisius by 17 points in the final half, as Balanc led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.