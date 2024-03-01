Osojnik leads Eastern Michigan against Miami (OH) after 22-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-14, 8-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-16, 5-10 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-14, 8-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-16, 5-10 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Arne Osojnik scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 70-67 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles are 9-5 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The RedHawks have gone 8-7 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 8-8 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Michigan scores 67.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 70.0 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 72.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 74.1 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osojnik averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is shooting 39.6% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Bryce Bultman is averaging 7.8 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

