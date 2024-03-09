Oregon State hosts Colorado after da Silva’s 22-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (21-9, 12-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (13-17, 5-14 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (21-9, 12-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (13-17, 5-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Oregon State after Tristan da Silva scored 22 points in Colorado’s 79-75 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers have gone 12-5 in home games. Oregon State gives up 72.9 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 12-7 in Pac-12 play. Colorado scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Oregon State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Colorado allows. Colorado averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.