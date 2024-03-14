Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins play in Pac-12 Tournament

UCLA Bruins (16-16, 11-10 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (20-11, 12-8 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (16-16, 11-10 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (20-11, 12-8 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -3; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays in the Pac-12 Tournament against UCLA.

The Ducks’ record in Pac-12 games is 12-8, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Oregon has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 11-10 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Oregon’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Adem Bona is averaging 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

