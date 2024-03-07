Oral Roberts meets South Dakota in Summit League Tournament

South Dakota Coyotes (12-19, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-18, 5-11 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

South Dakota Coyotes (12-19, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-18, 5-11 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and South Dakota play in the Summit League Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 5-11 against Summit League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League with 11.1 assists per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 3.7.

The Coyotes’ record in Summit League games is 5-11. South Dakota has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 76.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 75.6 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is averaging 19.7 points for the Golden Eagles.

Kaleb Stewart is averaging 15.5 points for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.