Oral Roberts Golden Eagles play in Summit League Tournament against the South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes (12-19, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-18, 5-11 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

South Dakota Coyotes (12-19, 5-11 Summit League) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-18, 5-11 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on South Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Summit League games is 5-11, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit League with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 5.8.

The Coyotes are 5-11 in Summit League play. South Dakota is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Oral Roberts scores 73.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 79.3 South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart is averaging 15.5 points for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.