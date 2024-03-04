Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Olmstead guides Montana State…

Olmstead guides Montana State to 76-64 victory over Weber State

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — John Olmsted scored 15 points and Montana State beat Weber State 76-64 on Monday night.

Olmsted also had five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky Conference). Brian Goracke totaled 13 points and five rebounds. hitting three 3-pointers. Robert Ford III pitched in with 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

The Wildcats (20-11, 11-7) were led by Dillon Jones with 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Blaise Threatt scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up