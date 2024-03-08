Olivari, Xavier Musketeers host the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-15, 9-10 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quincy Olivari and Xavier host Tyler Kolek and No. 8 Marquette in Big East action.

The Musketeers have gone 11-6 in home games. Xavier is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 13-6 against conference opponents. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 4.4.

Xavier’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 19.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. Desmond Claude is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Kam Jones is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points. Kolek is averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.