Olivari leads Xavier against Georgetown

Xavier Musketeers (14-14, 8-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-19, 2-15 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Quincy Olivari scored 32 points in Xavier’s 91-58 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas are 7-10 in home games. Georgetown is 3-18 against opponents over .500.

The Musketeers have gone 8-9 against Big East opponents. Xavier is the leader in the Big East scoring 16.5 fast break points per game.

Georgetown is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 75.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 77.3 Georgetown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Olivari is averaging 21.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

