Ole Miss holds off Missouri from the line, pulls out an 84-78 win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield hit four free throws and Matthew Murrell, Jaylen Murray and Austin Nunez each hit a pair in the final 35 seconds to help Mississippi escape Missouri with an 84-78 win on Saturday night.

The Tigers, winless in 16 Southeastern Conference games, got within two points after Nick Honor converted three free throws with 50 seconds left to make it 76-74, but after Murrell’s free throws Sean East II missed a 3-point attempt and Brakefield grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Aidan Shaw. After Brakefield converted both free throws. Shaw scored a layup and the Tigers immediately fouled Murray. Honor followed Murray’s free throws with a layup and Nunez hit the final Ole Miss free throws with a second left.

The win was the 20th of the season for the Rebels (20-9, 7-9).

Murrell hit 5 of 9 from long range and was 4-of-4 shooting from the line to lead Ole Miss with 21 points. Brakefield was 10 of 14 from the line and finished with 19 points. Murray hit 4 of 8 from long range and 4 of 4 from the line to add 16.

East finished with 27 points to lead Missouri (8-21, 0-16). Shaw and Tamar Bates each scored 13 and Honor contributed 12.

Ole Miss closes out its regular season at Georgia on Tuesday and at home against Texas A&M Saturday,

Missouri plays host to No. 11 Auburn Tuesday and closes out its regular season at LSU Saturday.

