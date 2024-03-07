Live Radio
Okworogwo scores 17 as Maryland-Eastern Shore takes down Delaware State 67-59

The Associated Press

March 7, 2024, 11:17 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kelechi Okworogwo had 17 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 67-59 win against Delaware State on Thursday night.

Okworogwo added seven rebounds for the Hawks (9-19, 4-10 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Toby Nnadozie scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and three steals. Elijah Wilson shot 2 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Jevin Muniz led the way for the Hornets (13-17, 6-8) with 28 points. Martez Robinson added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Delaware State. Alston Andrews also had six points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

