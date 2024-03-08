Oklahoma visits Texas following Abmas’ 33-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-11, 8-9 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-11, 8-9 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on Oklahoma after Max Abmas scored 33 points in Texas’ 93-85 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Longhorns have gone 13-4 in home games. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Sooners are 8-9 against Big 12 opponents.

Texas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 6.1 more points per game (75.4) than Texas gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 17 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.