Oklahoma State visits Texas after Disu’s 21-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-16, 4-11 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-16, 4-11 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (18-10, 7-8 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Dylan Disu scored 21 points in Texas’ 81-69 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns have gone 12-4 in home games. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 6.4.

The Cowboys have gone 4-11 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 72.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.6 Texas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Max Abmas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Javon Small is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

