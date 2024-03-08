Oklahoma State visits Saunders and No. 20 BYU

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (21-9, 9-8 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (21-9, 9-8 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU hosts Oklahoma State after Richie Saunders scored 20 points in BYU’s 68-63 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cougars have gone 15-2 at home. BYU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Spencer Johnson leads the Cougars with 5.7 rebounds.

The Cowboys are 4-13 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 7-17 against opponents over .500.

BYU averages 82.1 points, 9.9 more per game than the 72.2 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Small is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

