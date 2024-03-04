Oklahoma plays Cincinnati in conference matchup

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 6-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-10, 7-9 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Cincinnati square off on Tuesday.

The Sooners are 13-4 on their home court. Oklahoma has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 6-10 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Oklahoma’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 6.7 more points per game (74.3) than Oklahoma gives up to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Sooners. Rivaldo Soares is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

