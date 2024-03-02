Okani leads UIC against Missouri State

UIC Flames (11-19, 4-15 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-15, 7-12 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (11-19, 4-15 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (15-15, 7-12 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Missouri State Bears after Toby Okani scored 31 points in UIC’s 107-105 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 8-5 in home games. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Flames are 4-15 against MVC opponents. UIC is 0-5 in one-possession games.

Missouri State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Missouri State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 15.3 points for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.