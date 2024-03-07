Ohio visits Miami (OH) after Mitchell’s 23-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (18-12, 12-5 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-15, 9-8 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (18-12, 12-5 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-15, 9-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Miami (OH) after Shereef Mitchell scored 23 points in Ohio’s 78-66 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 9-5 on their home court. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Bobcats are 12-5 in MAC play. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 5.0.

Miami (OH) is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is shooting 39.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the RedHawks. Bradley Dean is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.1 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.