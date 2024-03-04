Ohio visits Chatman and Buffalo

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 11-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-25, 2-14 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 11-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-25, 2-14 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Sy Chatman scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 85-79 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Bulls have gone 2-11 in home games. Buffalo averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 11-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Buffalo is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.1% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 47.5% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging 7.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Chatman is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.