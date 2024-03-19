Ohio State meets Cornell in NIT

Cornell Big Red (22-7, 11-4 Ivy League) at Ohio State Buckeyes (20-13, 10-12 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (22-7, 11-4 Ivy League) at Ohio State Buckeyes (20-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Cornell play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 10-12, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 2.1.

The Big Red are 11-4 against Ivy League teams. Cornell ranks seventh in the Ivy League allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Ohio State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Chris Manon is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

