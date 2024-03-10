Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, aim for 4th straight win

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2…

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 12-4 on their home court. Rutgers ranks third in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 8-11 in Big Ten play.

Rutgers is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Ohio State allows to opponents. Ohio State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 10.7 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.