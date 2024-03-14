Ohio plays Western Michigan in MAC Tournament

Western Michigan Broncos (12-19, 9-9 MAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (19-12, 13-5 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (12-19, 9-9 MAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (19-12, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Western Michigan square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Bobcats’ record in MAC play is 13-5, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Ohio is eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. AJ Clayton paces the Bobcats with 4.5 boards.

The Broncos are 9-9 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 4-15 against opponents with a winning record.

Ohio averages 77.6 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 74.6 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bobcats. Clayton is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.