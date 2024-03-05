Ohio knocks off Buffalo 78-66

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Shereef Mitchell and AJ Clayton each scored 23 points as Ohio beat Buffalo 78-66 on Tuesday…

Mitchell also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (18-12, 12-5 Mid-American Conference). Clayton shot 8 for 15, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Miles Brown had eight points and four steals.

Sy Chatman finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulls (4-26, 2-15). Jonnivius Smith added 10 points, three steals and two blocks for Buffalo. Isaiah Adams also put up nine points, seven assists and two steals.

Clayton scored nine points in the first half to help Ohio build a 40-33 halftime lead. Mitchell scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

