Ohio faces Miami (OH) after Clayton’s 23-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (18-12, 12-5 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-15, 9-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Miami (OH) after AJ Clayton scored 23 points in Ohio’s 78-66 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 9-5 in home games. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Bultman averaging 3.8.

The Bobcats have gone 12-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (OH) scores 71.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 71.0 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Miami (OH) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Ipsaro is averaging 6.8 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.1 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Clayton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

