Ohio Bobcats and Western Michigan Broncos play in MAC Tournament

Western Michigan Broncos (12-19, 9-9 MAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (19-12, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Western Michigan meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Bobcats’ record in MAC play is 13-5, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Ohio ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Hadaway averaging 1.4.

The Broncos are 9-9 against MAC teams.

Ohio averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

