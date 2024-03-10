Oakland plays in Horizon League Tournament against the Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (20-13, 13-9 Horizon League) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (21-11, 16-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Cleveland State Vikings (20-13, 13-9 Horizon League) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (21-11, 16-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Cleveland State in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Golden Grizzlies are 16-5 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Oakland is eighth in the Horizon League with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 8.2.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League play is 13-9. Cleveland State has an 8-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oakland is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.