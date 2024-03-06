Oakland Golden Grizzlies play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons in Horizon League Tournament

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-11, 12-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-11, 12-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Purdue Fort Wayne meet in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon League games is 15-5, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 8.5.

The Mastodons are 12-9 against Horizon League teams. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Oakland averages 76.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.3 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 8.3 more points per game (81.4) than Oakland gives up to opponents (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.