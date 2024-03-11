Oakland Golden Grizzlies play in Horizon League Tournament against the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings (20-13, 13-9 Horizon League) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (21-11, 16-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Cleveland State Vikings (20-13, 13-9 Horizon League) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (21-11, 16-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Cleveland State in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon League play is 16-5, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Oakland scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League games is 13-9. Cleveland State has an 8-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oakland averages 76.3 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 72.9 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 76.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the 72.9 Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Drew Lowder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 20.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.