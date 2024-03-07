Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon League Tournament

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-11, 12-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-11, 12-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 15-5 against Horizon League teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Oakland has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mastodons are 12-9 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Oakland scores 76.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.3 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Jackson is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.