Oakland and Milwaukee play for Horizon League Championship

Milwaukee Panthers (20-14, 15-8 Horizon League) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (22-11, 17-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Milwaukee Panthers (20-14, 15-8 Horizon League) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (22-11, 17-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Milwaukee play for the Horizon League Championship.

The Golden Grizzlies are 17-5 against Horizon League opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League action is 15-8. Milwaukee is 9-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Oakland averages 76.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 78.5 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee scores 6.8 more points per game (79.6) than Oakland gives up (72.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.