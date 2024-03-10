Northwestern State takes on Texas A&M-Commerce in Southland Tournament

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (12-19, 6-12 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 7-11 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (12-19, 6-12 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 7-11 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on Texas A&M-Commerce in the Southland Tournament.

The Demons’ record in Southland play is 7-11, and their record is 2-11 in non-conference games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by JT Warren averaging 6.0.

The Lions’ record in Southland action is 6-12. Texas A&M-Commerce is 6-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 72.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 76.1 Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demons. Justin Wilson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tommie Lewis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kalen Williams is shooting 42.2% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

