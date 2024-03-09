Northwestern State Demons square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in Southland Tournament

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (12-19, 6-12 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 7-11 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (12-19, 6-12 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (9-22, 7-11 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Commerce play in the Southland Tournament.

The Demons have gone 7-11 against Southland teams, with a 2-11 record in non-conference play. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Lions’ record in Southland play is 6-12. Texas A&M-Commerce is fifth in the Southland with 14.2 assists per game led by Alonzo Dodd averaging 3.1.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 72.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 76.1 Northwestern State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is averaging 13.7 points for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dodd is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.