Northwestern plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (20-12, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wisconsin Badgers (20-12, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin.

The Wildcats are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 74.1 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Badgers are 12-9 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Northwestern averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

AJ Storr is averaging 16.2 points for the Badgers. Tyler Wahl is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

