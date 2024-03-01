Northwestern hosts Iowa following Sandfort’s 26-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Payton Sandfort scored 26 points in Iowa’s 90-81 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wildcats are 14-1 in home games. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 74.2 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 9-9 against conference opponents. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 17.6 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 4.2.

Northwestern scores 74.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 78.8 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Hawkeyes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 18.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats.

Sandfort is averaging 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

