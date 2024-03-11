Northern Kentucky Norse take on the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon League Tournament

Milwaukee Panthers (19-14, 14-8 Horizon League) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Milwaukee Panthers (19-14, 14-8 Horizon League) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Milwaukee.

The Norse’s record in Horizon League games is 13-8, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 7.2.

The Panthers are 14-8 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee has a 7-0 record in one-possession games.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.6 more points per game (79.5) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is averaging 20.5 points for the Norse. Trey Robinson is averaging 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Faizon Fields is averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.