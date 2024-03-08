Northern Iowa plays in MVC Tournament against the Belmont

Belmont Bruins (20-12, 13-8 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (18-13, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (20-12, 13-8 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (18-13, 12-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays Belmont in the MVC Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 12-8 against MVC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Bruins are 13-8 against MVC opponents. Belmont averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

