Northern Illinois visits Buffalo after Konan Niederhauser’s 27-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-20, 4-13 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-26, 2-15 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Buffalo after Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 69-63 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls have gone 2-12 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 4-13 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois allows 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Buffalo’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Buffalo has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Adams is averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Sy Chatman is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

David Coit is averaging 20.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Will Lovings-Watts is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

