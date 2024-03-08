Northern Arizona plays in Big Sky Tournament against the Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-18, 7-11 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-18, 7-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona and Idaho State play in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-11 against Big Sky opponents, with a 7-7 record in non-conference play. Northern Arizona has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals are 7-11 against Big Sky teams. Idaho State is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Carson Basham is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brayden Parker is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 16.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.