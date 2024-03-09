Northern Arizona meets Idaho State in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-18, 7-11 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (12-19, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-18, 7-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -4; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Idaho State.

The Lumberjacks are 7-11 against Big Sky opponents and 7-7 in non-conference play. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Basham averaging 4.8.

The Bengals are 7-11 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 12.3 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 4.8.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 47.6% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lumberjacks. Basham is averaging 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Brayden Parker is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.