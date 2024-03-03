Northern Arizona hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (18-12, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-17, 7-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (18-12, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-17, 7-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado’s 81-79 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-4 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Basham averaging 1.8.

The Bears are 11-6 against conference opponents.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basham is averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

