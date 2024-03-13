North Texas plays Tulane in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (14-16, 5-13 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 10-8 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Tulane Green Wave (14-16, 5-13 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 10-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Tulane play in the AAC Tournament.

The Mean Green are 10-8 against AAC opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. North Texas has a 2-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave’s record in AAC games is 5-13. Tulane scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

North Texas’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 43.3% and averaging 19.2 points for the Mean Green. John Buggs III is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Forbes is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals. Kevin Cross is averaging 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.