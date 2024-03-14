North Texas plays Tulane in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (14-16, 5-13 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 10-8 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Tulane Green Wave (14-16, 5-13 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (17-13, 10-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on Tulane in the AAC Tournament.

The Mean Green’s record in AAC play is 10-8, and their record is 7-5 against non-conference opponents. North Texas averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Green Wave are 5-13 against AAC opponents. Tulane is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Noland is averaging 9.9 points for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Cross is averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.